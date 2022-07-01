DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE presents results of the Annual General Meeting 2022

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

01.07.2022 / 11:19

ZEAL Network SE presents results of the Annual General Meeting 2022

Strong agreement on all agenda items

Dividend distribution of 47 million EUR resolved for FY 2021

Hamburg, 01. July 2022. ZEAL Network SE, the leading German online provider of lottery products, yesterday held its Annual General Meeting in Hamburg once again as a virtual event.

With around 78 percent of the voting capital present including electronic votes cast the resolutions proposed by the management on all agenda items were adopted by a large majority. In addition to the usual items such as the ratification of the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and the appointment of the auditor, the agenda also included a resolution on the appropriation of net income. Due to the positive liquidity situation of the ZEAL Group and the expected further increase in profitability, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board had proposed a total distribution of 47 million EUR to yesterdays Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to a basic dividend for fiscal 2021 of one EUR per share and a special dividend of 1.10 EUR per share. In 2020, this figure was 0.9 EUR. The payment of the special dividend will serve to optimize the capital structure, as the Company's current capitalization exceeds its capital requirements for the undiminished continuation of its growth strategy.

ZEAL continues on growth path

In addition to the approval of the compensation report and the elections to the Supervisory Board the resolution on an authorization to acquire and use treasury shares was also adopted by a large majority.

"We are more than satisfied with the outcome of our Annual General Meeting, as all re-elected shareholder representatives are extremely familiar with ZEAL, says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL. This will enable us to seamlessly continue the very constructive collaboration of recent years.

About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time.In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.

Press Contact:

ZEAL Network SE

Kristin Splieth

Head of Corporate Communications

T: +49 (0)40 808117560

kristin.splieth@zealnetwork.de