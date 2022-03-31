31.03.2022 16:40:24

DGAP-NVR: aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

aap Implantate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.03.2022 / 16:40
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.03.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
5.959.531


Language: English
