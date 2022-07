DGAP-NVR: adesso SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: adesso SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

adesso SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.06.2022 / 15:30

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer adesso SE

Adessoplatz 1

44269 Dortmund

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2022 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 6512272



