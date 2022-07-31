DGAP-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.07.2022 / 20:18

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Adtran Holdings, Inc.

901 Explorer Boulevard

35806 Huntsville

United States

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2022 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 77.384.159



