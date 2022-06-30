|
30.06.2022 10:00:07
DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADVA Optical Networking SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1386493 30.06.2022
