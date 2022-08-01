|
01.08.2022 11:20:05
DGAP-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1410123 01.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|18.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|15.07.22
|BP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.07.22
|BP Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.22
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.09.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.20
|BP Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.07.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.07.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.06.22
|BP Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.22
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|4,78
|-0,10%