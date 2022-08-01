Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 11:20:05

DGAP-NVR: BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BP p.l.c.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.08.2022 / 11:20
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 29 Jul 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
20,073,131,050


01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
End of News DGAP News Service

1410123  01.08.2022 

