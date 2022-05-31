31.05.2022 10:29:52

DGAP-NVR: CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CECONOMY AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2022 / 10:29
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 May 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
359421084


Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten