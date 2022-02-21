DGAP-NVR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.02.2022 / 14:49

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 1387874



