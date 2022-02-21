21.02.2022 14:49:32

DGAP-NVR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.02.2022 / 14:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 17 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
1387874


Language: English
Internet: www.creditshelf.com

 
