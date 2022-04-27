27.04.2022 09:58:54

DGAP-NVR: Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Epigenomics AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Epigenomics AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.04.2022 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 25.04.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
16357301


Language: English
1336719  27.04.2022 

