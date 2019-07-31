DGAP-NVR: Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2019 14:00:07

Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: EVOTEC SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Evotec SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.07.2019 / 14:00
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.07.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
150112801


Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
