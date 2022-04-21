DGAP-NVR: FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: FCR Immobilien AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.04.2022 / 19:08

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer FCR Immobilien AG

Kirchplatz 1

82049 Pullach im Isartal

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Feb 2021

3. New total number of voting rights: 9.762.997



21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

