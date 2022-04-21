+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
21.04.2022 19:08:34

DGAP-NVR: FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: FCR Immobilien AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
FCR Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.2022 / 19:08
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Feb 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
9.762.997


Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Kirchplatz 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
