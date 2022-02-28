DGAP-NVR: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.02.2022 / 12:55

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District

266101 Qingdao

China

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 9446253758



