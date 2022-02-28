DGAP-NVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

home24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.02.2022 / 16:26

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer home24 SE

Greifswalder Straße 212-213

10405 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2022 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 29283228



