01.06.2022 12:30:04

DGAP-NVR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Linus Digital Finance AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Linus Digital Finance AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2022 / 12:30
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Linus Digital Finance AG
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 May 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
6662332


Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.linus-finance.com

 
