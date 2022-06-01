DGAP-NVR: Linus Digital Finance AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Linus Digital Finance AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Linus Digital Finance AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.06.2022 / 12:30

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Linus Digital Finance AG

Alexanderstraße 7

10178 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 31 May 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 6662332



