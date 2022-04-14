DGAP-NVR: MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.04.2022 / 16:00

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Apr 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 41243181



