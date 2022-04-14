|
14.04.2022 16:00:25
DGAP-NVR: MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1328803 14.04.2022
