DGAP-NVR: MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
MAX Automation SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Apr 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
41243181


Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
