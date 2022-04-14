14.04.2022 18:47:54

DGAP-NVR: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
14.04.2022 / 18:47
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.01.2022
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Jan 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
18199281


14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1328949  14.04.2022 

