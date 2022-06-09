09.06.2022 15:29:01

DGAP-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Correction of a disclosure made on 18.05.2022 in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

SUSE S.A.: Correction of a disclosure made on 18.05.2022 in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

CORRECTION OF PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION ON 18.05.2022

09.06.2022

 

Correction to Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,648 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share, rather than the total of 169,291,715 shares included in the publication on 18 May 2022.

Total number of voting rights: 169,291,648

  

Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com

 

Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone:  +44 7764 471872


 

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

 
  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

SUSE S.A.  (E3665)
  1. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

/
  1. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

169,291,648
  1. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii

169,291,648
  1. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)

169,291,648
  1. Origin of the changeiii

Share capital increase

 

  1.           Date when the change occurred

16 May 2022

 

____________________________

Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii  For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii  As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
