DGAP-NVR: SUSE S.A.: Correction of a disclosure made on 18.05.2022 in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

SUSE S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

SUSE S.A.: Correction of a disclosure made on 18.05.2022 in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CORRECTION OF PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION ON 18.05.2022 09.06.2022 Correction to Total Voting Rights In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,648 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share, rather than the total of 169,291,715 shares included in the publication on 18 May 2022. Total number of voting rights: 169,291,648 Company Information Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1528 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone: +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) SUSE S.A. (E3665) Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) / Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 169,291,648 Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 169,291,648 Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 169,291,648 Origin of the changeiii Share capital increase Date when the change occurred 16 May 2022 ____________________________ i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate. ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349. iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.