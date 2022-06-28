DGAP-NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Total Voting Rights Announcement

1. Details of issuer Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australia

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 27 Jun 2022

3. New total number of voting rights: 143094049



