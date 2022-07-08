|
08.07.2022 10:29:18
DGAP-NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
1393923 08.07.2022
