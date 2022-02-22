DGAP-NVR: windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.02.2022 15:48:51

windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: windeln.de SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
windeln.de SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.02.2022 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 22 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:
5.522.495


Language: English
