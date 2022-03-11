11.03.2022 12:07:21

DGAP-NVR: Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Your Family Entertainment AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.03.2022 / 12:07
Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Your Family Entertainment AG
Türkenstraße 87
80799 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 09.03.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
13.031.530


Language: English
