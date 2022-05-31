DGAP-NVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Zalando SE

Valeska-Gert-Straße 5

10243 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2022 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 262449777



