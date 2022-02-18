DGAP-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Correction of a release from 26/01/2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG: Correction of a release from 26/01/2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.02.2022 / 19:05

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Aareal Bank AG Street: Paulinenstr. 15 Postal code: 65189 City: Wiesbaden

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Withdrawal of notification of 25.01.2022, published on 26.01.2022

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.

City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 19 Jan 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.13 % 0.00 % 4.13 % 59857221 Previous notification 3.13 % 1.00 % 4.13 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005408116 0 2471035 0.00 % 4.13 % Total 2471035 4.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 3.94 % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. % % % - % % % -Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 3.94 % % % -DFA Canada LLC % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % % - % % % -Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 3.94 % % % -DFA Australia Limited % % % - % % % -Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 3.94 % % % -Dimensional Advisors Ltd. % % % -Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The voting rights notification of 25.01.2022 is hereby withdrawn. The holdings under item 6 New' and 7 correspond to the holdings on 19.01.2022.

Date

18 Feb 2022

