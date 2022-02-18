|
18.02.2022 19:00:05
DGAP-PVR: Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Aareal Bank AG
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) informed us on February 17, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from January 26, 2022 as follows:
|English
|Aareal Bank AG
|www.aareal-bank.com
