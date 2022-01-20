DGAP-PVR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ad pepper media International N.V.

ad pepper media International N.V.: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



20.01.2022 / 15:45

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer ad pepper media International N.V.

Frankenstrasse 150 C

90461 Nuremberg

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 18 Jan 2022

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 5.02 % 21,500,000 Previous publication 3.00 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 1,079,258 5.02 % %

