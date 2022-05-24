Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.05.2022 08:50:22
DGAP-PVR: adesso SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: adesso SE
Mr Rainer Rudolf, Germany, RDF Familienstiftung & Co. KG, RDF Verwaltungs GmbH and RDF Familienstiftung, each Dortmund, Germany, informed us on May 23, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from May 10, 2022, as follows:
The persons subject to the notification obligation declare that they are in each case
1. seeking a long-term strategic commitment to the issuer and are not interested in achieving short-term trading profits,
2. currently have no concrete plans to acquire further voting rights by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months, but are fundamentally interested in the further development of the issuer, which is why they will examine strategic options that arise concerning the company and/or its products and product candidates and, in doing so, will also consider changes to their own shareholding as well as - in the event of opportunities arising - acquisitions, if applicable,
3. wish to exercise the influence associated with the notified holding over the composition of the issuer's administrative, management and supervisory bodies,
4. are not currently seeking any material change in the capital structure of the company, in particular with regard to the relationship between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, whereby it also applies here that they are fundamentally interested in the further development of the issuer, for which reason they will examine any strategic options that may arise concerning the company and/or its products and product candidates and, in doing so, will also weigh up changes to the capital structure if necessary,
5. and that the acquisition of the voting rights was financed by own funds or obtained by donation.
24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1359399 24.05.2022
