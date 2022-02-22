DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.02.2022 / 10:28

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: AIXTRON SE Street: Dornkaulstraße 2 Postal code: 52134 City: Herzogenrath

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Feb 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.01 % 5.01 % 5.02 % 113292020 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0WMPJ6 5928 0 0.01 % 0.00 % Total 5928 0.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Certificates 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 26645 0.02 % Total 26645 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 25.02.2022-10.03.2022 25.02.2022-10.03.2022 Cash 2395312 2.11 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 76055 0.07 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 2494 0 % Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 13982 0.01 % Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 66580 0.06 % Equity Linked Swaps 16.03.2022 16.03.2022 Cash 922806 0.81 % OTC Call Options 18.02.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.02.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 890903 0.79 % OTC Call Options 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 17280 0.02 % OTC Put Options 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 208625 0.18 % OTC Put Options 20.05.2022 20.05.2022 Cash 1260 0 % Listed Call Warrants 18.02.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.02.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 826743 0.73 % Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 17280 0.02 % Listed Put Warrants 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 208625 0.18 % Listed Put Warrants 20.05.2022 20.05.2022 Cash 1260 0 % Total 5649205 4.99 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

21 Feb 2022

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

