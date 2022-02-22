DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
22.02.2022
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|AIXTRON SE
|Street:
|Dornkaulstraße 2
|Postal code:
|52134
|City:
|Herzogenrath
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299004UJ4D51M25LD67
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.01 %
|5.01 %
|5.02 %
|113292020
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0WMPJ6
|5928
|0
|0.01 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|5928
|0.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Certificates
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|26645
|0.02 %
|
|
|Total
|26645
|0.02 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Linked Swaps on Basket
|25.02.2022-10.03.2022
|25.02.2022-10.03.2022
|Cash
|2395312
|2.11 %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|76055
|0.07 %
|Contracts For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|2494
|0 %
|Certificates
|17.06.2022
|17.06.2022
|Cash
|13982
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|66580
|0.06 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|16.03.2022
|16.03.2022
|Cash
|922806
|0.81 %
|OTC Call Options
|18.02.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.02.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|890903
|0.79 %
|OTC Call Options
|17.06.2022
|17.06.2022
|Cash
|17280
|0.02 %
|OTC Put Options
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|208625
|0.18 %
|OTC Put Options
|20.05.2022
|20.05.2022
|Cash
|1260
|0 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|18.02.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.02.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|826743
|0.73 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|17.06.2022
|17.06.2022
|Cash
|17280
|0.02 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 18.03.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|208625
|0.18 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|20.05.2022
|20.05.2022
|Cash
|1260
|0 %
|
|
|
|Total
|5649205
|4.99 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
