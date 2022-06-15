15.06.2022 09:21:32

DGAP-PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.06.2022 / 09:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.26 % 4.93 % 5.19 % 113296120
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 295156 0 0.26 % 0.00 %
Total 295156 0.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 285942 0.25 %
Certificates 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 41700 0.04 %
    Total 327642 0.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Linked Swaps on Basket 27.06.2022 27.06.2022 Cash 1197656 1.06 %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 320201 0.28 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 527 0 %
Certificates 17.06.2022 17.06.2022 Cash 13982 0.01 %
Certificates 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 141494 0.12 %
Equity Linked Swaps 16.06.2022 16.06.2022 Cash 694171 0.61 %
OTC Call Options 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 1363033 1.20 %
OTC Put Options 15.07.2022-03.01.2033 Until 15.07.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 5185 0 %
OTC Put Options 19.08.2022-16.09.2022 19.08.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 7250 0.01 %
Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Until 17.06.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 1499370 1.32 %
Listed Put Warrants 15.07.2022-03.01.2033 Until 15.07.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 5185 0 %
Listed Put Warrants 19.08.2022-16.09.2022 19.08.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 7250 0.01 %
      Total 5255304 4.64 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 Jun 2022


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1373503  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373503&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

