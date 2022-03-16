|
16.03.2022 17:11:29
DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BASF SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
16.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1304729 16.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BASFmehr Analysen
|14.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.22
|BASF Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.22
|BASF Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|BASF Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.22
|BASF Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.03.22
|BASF Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.22
|BASF Buy
|Warburg Research
|21.05.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.04.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.03.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.21
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.03.22
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.03.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.22
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|54,41
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: US-Börsen schließen dennoch grün -- ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street fassten im Handelsverlauf am Donnerstag Mut. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.