DGAP-PVR: bet-at-home.com AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: bet-at-home.com AG

bet-at-home.com AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.07.2022 / 11:01

Publication pursuant to Secs. 43 (2), 40 (1) WpHG



FL Entertainment N.V., Amsterdam, Netherlands, informed us on July 19, 2022, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) of the following (with reference to the voting rights disclosure of Mr. Stéphane Courbit as of July 1, 2022 (voluntary group notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34, 37 WpHG with triggered threshold on 30 June 2022 only at subsidiary level, namely at FL Entertainment B.V.)):



On 30 June 2022, as part of an intra-group restructuring, FL Entertainment B.V. - now FL Entertainment N.V. following a change in legal form - acquired a controlling influence over Betclic Everest Group S.A.S. which directly holds 53.90 percent of the voting shares in bet-at-home.com AG.



Against this background, FL Entertainment N.V. (the 'Party subject to the Notification Obligation'), which is subject to a notification obligation pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) for reason of indirectly exceeding the threshold of 10 percent or more of the voting rights from shares in bet-at-home.com AG notified of the following:



1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)

a) The indirect acquisition of voting rights in bet-at-home.com AG by the Party subject to the Notification Obligation took place as part of an intra-group restructuring. The purpose pursued by the group with its investment in bet-at-home.com AG continues to be the implementation of long-term strategic objectives and not the generation of trading profits. These strategic objectives have not changed as a result of the intra-group restructuring.



b) There is currently no intention on the part of the Party subject to the Notification Obligation to acquire further voting rights in bet-at-home.com AG by purchase or otherwise within the next twelve months. However, this does not preclude the Party subject to the Notification Obligation from changing its current position and acquiring further shares in bet-at-home.com AG in the future.



c) The group to which the Party subject to the Notification Obligation belongs (which also includes Betclic Everest Group S.A.S., as direct majority shareholder of bet-at-home.com AG) is already represented on the supervisory board of bet-at-home.com AG. It will continue to strive for representation on the supervisory board in line with the significance of its shareholding in the future and, in this context as well as due to the size of its shareholding, to continue to exert influence on the composition of bet-at-home.com AG's administrative, manage-ment and supervisory bodies.



d) The Party subject to the Notification Obligation does currently not intend to enforce material changes with regard to the capital structure of bet-at-home.com AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing or the dividend policy of the company.



2. Origin of the funds used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)



As the indirect acquisition of voting rights in bet-at-home.com AG by the Party subject to the Notification Obligation resulted from an intragroup restructuring, no new funds were used to acquire the voting rights in bet-at-home.com AG. The Party subject to the Notification Obligation has used both equity and debt to finance individual interim steps in the restructuring process.

