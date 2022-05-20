|
20.05.2022 15:09:21
DGAP-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1358059 20.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilfinger SEmehr Nachrichten
|
15:09
|DGAP-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
15:09
|DGAP-PVR: Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE english (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|DGAP-DD: Bilfinger SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.05.22
|Bilfinger-Aktie gefragt: Bilfinger legt Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf (dpa-AFX)
|
13.05.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: Bilfinger beschließt Start des Aktienrückkaufprogramms für bis zu 100 Mio. EUR ab 1. Juli 2022 (EQS Group)