29.04.2022 15:02:14

DGAP-PVR: Biotest AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Biotest AG
Biotest AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.2022 / 15:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Biotest AG
Street: Landsteinerstraße 5
Postal code: 63303
City: Dreieich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JVX7RPXBLYUD89

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Reade Griffith
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1965

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Apr 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.13 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 19785726
Previous notification 3.74 % 0 % 3.74 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005227201 0 25443 0.00 % 0.13 %
Total 25443 0.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Reade Griffith % % %
Polygon Credit Holdings II Limited % % %
Tetragon Financial Group Limited % % %
TFG Asset Management GP Ltd. % % %
TFG Asset Management L.P. % % %
TFG Asset Management UK Limited % % %
TFG Asset Management US LLC % % %
TFG Asset Management US GP LLC % % %
TFG Asset Management US LP % % %
- % % %
Reade Griffith % % %
TFG Asset Management UK LLP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2022


Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Internet: http://www.biotest.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340127  29.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340127&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

