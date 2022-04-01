|
01.04.2022 20:50:04
DGAP-PVR: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c.
BP p.l.c.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
01.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1318635 01.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-PVR: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|DGAP-DD: BP p.l.c. english (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|Uber und BP kündigen Partnerschaft für Lieferservice an - Uber- und BP-Aktien tendieren unterschiedlich (Dow Jones)