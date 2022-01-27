27.01.2022 19:00:05

DGAP-PVR: CANCOM SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
27.01.2022 / 19:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
26 Jan 2022 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.05 % 38,548,001
Previous publication n/a % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
1,175,775 3.05 % %


Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
