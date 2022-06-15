|
DGAP-PVR: CECONOMY AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CECONOMY AG
Announcement according to section 43 (1) WpHG
CECONOMY AG
Pursuant to section 43 (1) German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), (i) Convergenta Invest und Beteiligungs GmbH, Salzburg, Austria, (ii) Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee, (iii) Mr. Jürgen Kellerhals and (iv) Ms. Helga Kellerhals (together the 'Notifying Parties') gave notice in connection with the shareholding of Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee, in CECONOMY AG ('Issuer') and in relation to the exceeding of the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% notified on 3 June 2022 pursuant to sections 33 (1), 34 (1) and (2) WpHG:
1. The Notifying Parties are pursuing the implementation of strategic objectives with regard to the Issuer with their shareholding in the Issuer.
2. In the event of a corresponding performance of the Issuer's shares, the acquisition of further shares and thus further voting rights in the Issuer will be considered and, in the event of a negative performance, a sale of shares.
3. An influence on the composition of the Issuer's administrative, management and supervisory bodies is sought. Mr. Jürgen Kellerhals is already a member of the Issuer's Supervisory Board.
4. The Notifying Parties do not currently intend to make any material changes to the capital structure of the Issuer, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and/or the dividend policy.
5. Pursuant to section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG, it was further disclosed that Convergenta Invest GmbH, Bad Wiessee, has acquired the relevant shares in the Issuer with the use of its own funds, inter alia, as consideration for a contribution in kind of 21.62% of the shares in Media Saturn Holding GmbH to the Issuer.
