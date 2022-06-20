|
20.06.2022 11:31:11
DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1378721 20.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:31
|DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
11:31
|DGAP-PVR: Covestro AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
11:20
|DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:20
|DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Covestro AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.06.22
|DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|13.06.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|06.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.06.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.22
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|06.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.22
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|04.05.22
|Covestro Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.22
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.05.22
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.09.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.22
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.05.22
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.22
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|35,16
|-2,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn zulegen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.