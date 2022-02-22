DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE

Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.02.2022 / 10:31

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Delivery Hero SE Street: Oranienburger Straße 70 Postal code: 10117 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone

Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Feb 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 4.08 % 3.08 % 7.15 % 250982539 Previous notification 3.84 % 3.05 % 6.89 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2E4K43 0 10236281 0.00 % 4.08 % Total 10236281 4.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 23.01.2024-15.1.2028 09.01.2024-02.01.2028 2656671 1.06 % Call Options 18.03.2022-16.12.2022 18.03.2022-16.12.2022 2145000 0.85 % Total 4801671 1.91 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Bullet Swaps 04.07.2022-22.05.2024 N/A Cash 2919367 1.16 % Total 2919367 1.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Wavefront, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Thebes Partners, LP % % % Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Qena Capital Partners, LP % % % Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Cardinal, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore, Ltd. % % % Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % LCG Holdings, LLC % % % Luxor Gibraltar, LP % % % - % % % Christian Leone % % % Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC % % % Lugard Road Capital, LP % % % Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 % - % % % Christian Leone % % % Luxor Management, LLC % % % Luxor Capital Group, LP 3.05 % % 5.36 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

18 Feb 2022

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

