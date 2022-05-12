DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero SE
Delivery Hero SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.05.2022 / 17:27
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Street:
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|Postal code:
|10117
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900C3EX1FZGE48X78
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|6.60 %
|3.57 %
|10.16 %
|251126875
|Previous notification
|6.17 %
|3.51 %
|9.68 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2E4K43
|0
|16565822
|0.00 %
|6.60 %
|Total
|16565822
|6.60 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible Bonds
|23.01.2024-15.1.2028
|09.01.2024-02.01.2028
|1766652
|0.70 %
|Call Options
|20.05.2022-16.12.2022
|20.05.2022-16.12.2022
|4270000
|1.70 %
|
|
|Total
|6036652
|2.40 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Bullet Swaps
|04.07.2022-22.05.2024
|N/A
|Cash
|2919277
|1.16 %
|
|
|
|Total
|2919277
|1.16 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Wavefront, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Thebes Partners, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Qena Capital Partners, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Cardinal, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore, Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|LCG Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Gibraltar, LP
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital, LP
| %
| %
| %
|Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Christian Leone
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Luxor Capital Group, LP
|5.47 %
| %
|8.19 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
