|
08.03.2022 18:34:54
DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|50672 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1297485 08.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Lufthansa AGmehr Analysen
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.01.22
|Lufthansa Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.22
|Lufthansa Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.12.21
|Lufthansa Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.02.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.01.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.22
|Lufthansa Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.03.22
|Lufthansa Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lufthansa AG
|6,33
|2,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen Erholungskurs ein. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost ging es nach unten.