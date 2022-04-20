+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 10:39:05

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.04.2022 / 10:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Apr 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.05 % 5.08 % 5.13 % 1,195,485,644
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 573,604 0 0.05 % 0.00 %
Total 573,604 0.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 18,817,369 1.57 %
Listed Call Options 17.06.2022-21.06.2024 Until 17.06.2022-21.06.2024 2,040,119 0.17 %
Certificates 23.05.2022-16.06.2023 23.05.2022-16.06.2023 2,649,984 0.22 %
    Total 23,507,472 1.97 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1,150,938 0.10 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 36,062 0 %
Certificates 16.12.2022- 16.06.2023 16.12.2022- 16.06.2023 Cash 1,173,411 0.10 %
Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 36,349 0 %
OTC Call Options 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 9,646,169 0.81 %
OTC Call Options 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 Cash 826,420 0.07 %
OTC Put Options 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 2,123,080 0.18 %
OTC Put Options 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 467,671 0.04 %
Listed Put Options 17.06.2022-15.12.2023 Until 17.06.2022-15.12.2023 Physical 4,415,265 0.37 %
Listed Call Warrants 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 12,178,736 1.02 %
Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 Cash 746,518 0.06 %
Listed Put Warrants 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 3,927,080 0.33 %
Listed Put Warrants 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 468,633 0.04 %
      Total 37,196,332 3.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
15 Apr 2022


20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1330301  20.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1330301&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lufthansa AGmehr Nachrichten