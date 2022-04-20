DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street: Venloer Str. 151-153 Postal code: 50672 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Apr 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.05 % 5.08 % 5.13 % 1,195,485,644 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 573,604 0 0.05 % 0.00 % Total 573,604 0.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 18,817,369 1.57 % Listed Call Options 17.06.2022-21.06.2024 Until 17.06.2022-21.06.2024 2,040,119 0.17 % Certificates 23.05.2022-16.06.2023 23.05.2022-16.06.2023 2,649,984 0.22 % Total 23,507,472 1.97 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1,150,938 0.10 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 36,062 0 % Certificates 16.12.2022- 16.06.2023 16.12.2022- 16.06.2023 Cash 1,173,411 0.10 % Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 36,349 0 % OTC Call Options 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 9,646,169 0.81 % OTC Call Options 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 Cash 826,420 0.07 % OTC Put Options 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 2,123,080 0.18 % OTC Put Options 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 467,671 0.04 % Listed Put Options 17.06.2022-15.12.2023 Until 17.06.2022-15.12.2023 Physical 4,415,265 0.37 % Listed Call Warrants 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 12,178,736 1.02 % Listed Call Warrants 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 17.06.2022-16.12.2022 Cash 746,518 0.06 % Listed Put Warrants 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Until 14.04.2022-03.01.2033 Cash 3,927,080 0.33 % Listed Put Warrants 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 14.04.2022-16.09.2022 Cash 468,633 0.04 % Total 37,196,332 3.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

15 Apr 2022

