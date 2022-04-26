DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
26.04.2022 / 12:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|Street:
|Venloer Str. 151-153
|Postal code:
|50672
|City:
|Cologne
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.04 %
|5.40 %
|5.44 %
|1,195,485,644
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0008232125
|513,887
|0
|0.04 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|513,887
|0.04 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|13,729,458
|1.15 %
|Listed Call Options
|17.06.2022-21.06.2024
|Until 17.06.2022-21.06.2024
|2,040,119
|0.17 %
|Certificates
|23.05.2022-16.06.2023
|23.05.2022-16.06.2023
|2,672,779
|0.22 %
|
|
|Total
|18,442,356
|1.54 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|1,618,507
|0.14 %
|Contracts For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|38,812
|0 %
|Certificates
|16.12.2022-16.06.2023
|16.12.2022-16.06.2023
|Cash
|1,173,411
|0.10 %
|Certificates
|31.12.2030-03.01.2033
|Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033
|Cash
|37,838
|0 %
|OTC Call Options
|20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|13,350,521
|1.12 %
|OTC Call Options
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|Cash
|887,015
|0.07 %
|OTC Put Options
|20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|4,096,003
|0.34 %
|OTC Put Options
|20.05.2022-16.09.2022
|20.05.2022-16.09.2022
|Cash
|425,546
|0.04 %
|Listed Put Options
|17.06.2022-15.12.2023
|Until 17.06.2022-15.12.2023
|Physical
|4,415,265
|0.37 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|12,903,336
|1.08 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|17.06.2022-16.12.2022
|Cash
|845,370
|0.07 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Until 20.05.2022-03.01.2033
|Cash
|5,897,603
|0.49 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|20.05.2022-16.09.2022
|20.05.2022-16.09.2022
|Cash
|426,508
|0.04 %
|
|
|
|Total
|46,115,735
|3.86 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-SOCIETE GENERALE SA
| %
| %
| %
|-SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de