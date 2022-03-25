DGAP-PVR: Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Henley-on-Thames, 23.3.2022
Overview
O Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Invesco Ltd.
City: Hamilton
Country: Bermuda
4. Name of shareholder(s): AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2022
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|4,22 %
|0,00 %
|4,22 %
|11 000 000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000785407
|
|463 982
|
|4,22 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|463 982
|4,22 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Invesco Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Invesco Holding Company Limited
|1
|
|
|
|3
|Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.
|2
|
|
|
|4
|Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
|3
|
|
|
|5
|OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
|4
|
|
|
|6
|Invesco Group Services, Inc.
|5
|
|
|
|7
|Invesco Advisers, Inc.
|6
|4,22 %
|
|4,22 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Henley-on-Thames am 23.3.2022