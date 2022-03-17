17.03.2022 12:24:54

DGAP-PVR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.03.2022 / 12:24
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Street: Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
Postal code: 68526
City: Ladenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200E09XYBYITR1W32

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Conclusion of a pool agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christof Hettich
Date of birth: 05 Nov 1959

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG
DH-LT-Investments GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 March 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 28.69 % 2.49 % 28.69 % 34175809
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A11QVV0 0 9803357 0.00 % 28.69 %
Total 9803357 28.69 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Share transfer agreement n/a n/a n/a 850517 2.49 %
      Total 850517 2.49 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Herr Christof Hettich % % %
-4H invest GmbH 28.69 % % 28.69 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Accession of 4H invest GmbH to the pool agreement between dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, DH-LT-Investments GmbH, MH-LT-Investments GmbH. The instruments specified under 7.b.2 relate to voting rights shares which are already attributed to 4H invest GmbH by joining the pool agreement (7.a); therefore, no addition is made under 6. (Total voting rights) no addition of the sum 7.a + 7.b.  

Date
14 March 2022


