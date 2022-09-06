DGAP-PVR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.09.2022 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Heidelberg Pharma AG Street: Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22 Postal code: 68526 City: Ladenburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200E09XYBYITR1W32

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Exercise of financial instruments and acquisition of new shares with voting rights in connection with a capital increase

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Kaijun Hu

Date of birth: 22 Sep 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Huadong Medicine Investment Holding (Hongkong) Limited



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 35,00 % 0,00 % 35,00 % 46584457 Previous notification 0,00 % 20,85 % 20,85 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A11QVV0 0 16304560 0,00 % 35,00 % Total 16304560 35,00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0,00 % Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0,00 % Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Kaijun Hu % % % Beijing Yuan Da Hua Chuang Investment Limited % % % China Grand Enterprises, Inc. % % % Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd. % % % Huadong Medicine Investment Holding (Hongkong) Limited 35,00 % % 35,00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

05 Sep 2022

