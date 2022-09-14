|
DGAP-PVR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Mr. Kaijun Hu, People's Republic of China, informed us on September 13, 2022 pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights in Heidelberg Pharma AG attributable to him via his subsidiaries Huadong Medicine Investment Holding (Hongkong) Limited, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., China Grand Enterprises, Inc. and Beijing Yuan Da Hua Chuang Investment Limited exceeded the reporting threshold of 30% on September 2, 2022. The total share of voting rights held by or attributed to Mr. Hu since September 2, 2022 now amounts to 35%.
14.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
