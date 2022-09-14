DGAP-PVR: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberg Pharma AG

Heidelberg Pharma AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.09.2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST

The acquisition of voting rights in Heidelberg Pharma AG serves the implementation of strategic goals.

There is currently no intention to acquire further voting rights in Heidelberg Pharma AG within the next twelve months.

The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the supervisory board, but not the Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG.

No significant change in the capital structure of Heidelberg Pharma AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is being sought.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. Mr. Kaijun Hu, People's Republic of China, informed us on September 13, 2022 pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG that the share of voting rights in Heidelberg Pharma AG attributable to him via his subsidiaries Huadong Medicine Investment Holding (Hongkong) Limited, Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., China Grand Enterprises, Inc. and Beijing Yuan Da Hua Chuang Investment Limited exceeded the reporting threshold of 30% on September 2, 2022. The total share of voting rights held by or attributed to Mr. Hu since September 2, 2022 now amounts to 35%.

