DGAP-PVR: HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HENSOLDT AG

HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.01.2022 / 16:50

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The investment serves to implement strategic objectives.

The reporting person does currently not intend to acquire further voting rights by purchase or any other way within the next twelve months.

The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. Leonardo S.p.A., Rome, Italy informed us on January 20, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from January 03, 2022 , as follows:

20.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

