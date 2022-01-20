|
20.01.2022 16:50:21
DGAP-PVR: HENSOLDT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HENSOLDT AG
Leonardo S.p.A., Rome, Italy informed us on January 20, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from January 03, 2022 , as follows:
20.01.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net


|
1270968 20.01.2022
