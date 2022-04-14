DGAP-PVR: home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Home24 SE
home24 SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.04.2022 / 18:16
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|home24 SE
|Street:
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|Postal code:
|10405
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002T3WE6IWG0E854
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.07 %
|5.91 %
|7.98 %
|29290050
|Previous notification
|0.12 %
|2.44 %
|2.56 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A14KEB5
|0
|606071
|0.00 %
|2.07 %
|Total
|606071
|2.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|120302
|0.41 %
|
|
|Total
|120302
|0.41 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap
|13/05/2022 - 13/04/2026
|N/A
|Cash
|1611783
|5.50 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1611783
|5.50 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
|5.86 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
