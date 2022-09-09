Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 16:03:53

DGAP-PVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.09.2022 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Infineon Technologies AG
Street: Am Campeon 1-15
Postal code: 85579
City: Neubiberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 Sep 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.67 % 4.39 % 5.07 % 1305921137
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006231004 0 8244961 0 % 0.63 %
US45662N1037 0 569479 0 % 0.04 %
Total 8814440 0.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 3925894 0.30 %
Right Of Use Open 4600056 0.35 %
Call Option 16.06.2023 2626466 0.20 %
Call Warrant 15.12.2023 78426 0.01 %
Future 16.09.2022 135018 0.01 %
    Total 11365860 0.87 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 06.09.2032 Cash 3479536 0.27 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 818669 0.06 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Cash 1404280 0.11 %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Cash 9115135 0.70 %
Put Option 16.06.2023 Physical 2051519 0.16 %
Future 19.12.2031 Cash 21885555 1.68 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Cash 7263826 0.56 %
      Total 46018519 3.52 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Benson Street Limited % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % %
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Sep 2022


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1439669  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

