26.05.2022 12:00:03

DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.05.2022 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Street: Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.63 % 0.03 % 6.66 % 46988336
Previous notification 8.40 % 0.00 % 8.40 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 3115429 0.00 % 6.63 %
Total 3115429 6.63 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
DE000A2NBX80 (Lent Shares) 14787 0.03 %
    Total 14787 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group Plc % % %
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited % % %
Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 4.67 % % %
- % % %
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Janus Henderson US (Holdings) Inc. % % %
Janus Henderson Investors US LLC % % %
- % % %
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Henderson Holdings Group BV % % %
Janus Henderson Investors (Singapore) LImited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that on 15 March 2022 Henderson Global Investors Limited changed its name to Janus Henderson Investors UK Limited 

Date
24 May 2022


Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
