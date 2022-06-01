01.06.2022 13:00:05

DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2022 / 13:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Street: Grugaplatz 2-4
Postal code: 45131
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Saul Goldstein
Date of birth: 01 Sep 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ASG Fund VI Tower S.à r.l.
ASG Fund VII Knight S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 May 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 22.91 % 0.00 % 22.91 % 46988336
Previous notification 20.97 % 0.00 % 20.97 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 10766832 0.00 % 22.91 %
Total 10766832 22.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Saul Goldstein % % %
-EH Partners (UK) LLP % % %
-Pennsylvania Holding Limited % % %
-ZSMB Holdco GP Limited % % %
-Activum SG Capital Management Limited % % %
-Activum SG VI GP Limited % % %
-Activum SG Fund VI L.P. % % %
-ASG Fund VI Tower S.à r.l. 7.82 % % 7.82 %
- % % %
-Saul Goldstein % % %
-EH Partners (UK) LLP % % %
-Pennsylvania Holding Limited % % %
-ZSMB Holdco GP Limited % % %
-Activum SG Capital Management Limited % % %
-Activum SG VII GP Limited % % %
-Activum SG Fund VII L.P. % % %
-ASG Fund VII Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
-ASG Fund VII Knight S.à r.l. 15.09 % % 15.09 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 May 2022


www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
www.instone.de

 
